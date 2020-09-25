BMC Ward Officer Biswajit Manna Succumbs to COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) South East Zone Ward No-45 Officer Biswajit Manna, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 17, breathed his last in the city on Thursday.

Manna contracted the virus while discharging his duties in the fight against COVID-19.

Prior to his detection as COVID-19 positive, Manna was assigned the role of Nodal Officer for all COVID-19 related activities in Ward No. 45.

He showed exemplary dedication and devotion while discharging his duties and was infected with COVID-19 while in active line of duty.

In a letter to BMC Commissioner, South East Zonal Deputy Commissioner has requested that Biswajit Manna may duly be declared as a “COVID Warrior” and be conferred Martyr status as he lost his life while discharging his duties in the fight against COVID-19.

He also requested that the cremation of Manna may kindly be carried out with full honours worthy of a COVID Warrior.

