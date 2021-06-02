BMC Vaccinates Inmates Of Old Age Home

Bhubaneswar: As part of its doorstep Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday organised a vaccination camp at an old age home in the Tankapani Road area.

The city civic body vaccinated the inmates of Shri Krishna Old Age Home on Tankapani Road in Ward No. 58 under BMC South East Zone. As many as 55 inmates of the old age home got their first dose.

It is to be noted here the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation began the doorstep vaccination programme following the request of several Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs).