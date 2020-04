BMC Uses Drones To Spray Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus Spread, Trial Run Today

BMC Uses Drones To Spray Sanitizer To Fight Coronavirus Spread, Trial Run Today

Bhubaneswar: BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) will initiate spraying disinfectants with the help of drones in Bhubaneswar.

The process will be conducted from Raj Mahal Square to Sishu Bhavan Square from 10 am to 3 pm today as a trial run.

BMC has asked people living in these areas to refrain from stepping out of their homes as the sodium hypochlorite in the spray is injurious to health.