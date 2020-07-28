Bhubaneswar: COVID Sachetaks of the Capital City on Tuesday got an identity boost as they were given specially designed T-Shirts and Caps by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and sponsored by Trijal Enterprise Pvt Ltd, which they will wear while carrying out their daily activities across the city.

At present, around 2500 COVID Sachetaks are being engaged at 67 Wards of BMC to help senior citizens staying alone in meeting their daily requirements and carrying out awareness activities at community level.

The Civic Body has organized a special programme at the premises of its main office this afternoon where Commissioner, Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary handed over the T-shirts and Caps to five COVID Sachetaks and lauded their efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

“This (T-shirts and caps) will certainly encourage and motivate our COVID Sachetaks to carry out their noble job in a more vigorous way in the days ahead. The contribution of COVID Sachetaks in fight against the pandemic has been amazing and praiseworthy,” the Commissioner spoke during the programme.

He also thanked and appreciated P. Gopal Krishna, Founder and Mentor of the city-based Trijal Enterprise, for sponsoring the T-shirts and Caps.

“COVID Sachetaks are doing a remarkable job in Bhubaneswar during this challenging time by taking care of the elderly persons and senior citizens. And, we feel so happy and proud for being associated with the BMC in the fight against COVID-19,” said P. Gopal Krishna, who was present at the occasion.

The officials who were present at the programme are Shri Suvendu Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) and Shir Ansuman Rath, Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South East Zone) of BMC.

Notably, the BMC has formed a Sachetak committee in each of 67 wards and assigned tasks to it on coronavirus. Each committee consists of volunteers, mentors, doctors and prominent persons. Their responsibility is to identify the symptomatic persons so that immediate help can reach them.

The COVID Sachetaks also help and encourage senior citizens to download the Sachetak app which provides information on nearest doctors, necessary medicines, drug stores for home delivery and others.

The app has also the phone number of the caregiver of the vulnerable person’s family. If a family has no persons to be caregiver then a COVID Sachetak is attached to him or her to take care of him as a caregiver.

Worth mentioning, the Union Health Ministry had appreciated the BMC’s anti-COVID measures such as Sachetak App and COVID Sachetaks to take care and of persons with co-morbidities and senior citizens in the city.