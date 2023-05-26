BMC to take action against owners who have parked unused vehicles on roadsides

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to begin a special drive against the unused vehicles which are parked on roadsides across the city. It has decided to take action against owners of such vehicles.

The city civic body has given a week’s time to the owners of such unused vehicles to remove them from the lanes and bylanes where they have parked such defunct vehicles.

“For any failure to comply with the directions set forth in this notice will lead to action against you by way of seizure of the property and initiation of auction of your property to utilize the same as charges towards removal in exercise of the powers conferred to the Corporation under Section 24 (xvi), Section 437 and Section 674 of the Orissa Municipal Corporation Act, 2003,” read the notice pasted on such vehicles.

“Defunct vehicles lying on the roads will be removed. Notice has been pasted on the vehicles that within 7 days if the owners didn’t take it to their private place, then BMC will lift it and clear the area,” the civic body said on its Twitter handle.