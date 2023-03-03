BMC to start tax collection from tomorrow, here’s how to pay your tax

Bhubaneswar: Beware residents of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. The city civic body will begin tax collection from tomorrow.

Informing about the tax collection camp, BMC said that the residents can pay their tax both online and offline. The city civic body has given zone-wise office details where people can go physically and pay their tax.

People living in the North Zone of BMC can pay their taxes between 10 AM and 5 PM while the residents of South-East Zones can pay their taxes from 9 AM to 5 PM at the designated offices. Similarly, people of the South-West Zones of BMC can pay their taxes offline between 10 AM to 5 PM.

Those who want to pay their taxes online can visit the official website ‘Bhubaneswar.me’ and pay the same from tomorrow.

“Tax collection camp will start in BMC area from tomorrow. Pay your taxes online on http://Bhubaneswar.me or visit these locations to pay your taxes,” said BMC in a Twitter post.