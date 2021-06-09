BMC To Start Special COVID Vaccine For 18-44 Age Group Planning To Travel Abroad

Bhubaneswar: A special walk-in vaccination drive to begin in the Capital City of Odisha for the residents/students who are planning to travel abroad for studies/job can receive Covid-19 (Covishield) at PN College, Khurda or CMC Kalyan Mandap Gopalpur, Cuttack.

Special walk-in vaccination drive will be carried out at the two centres from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Below are the details of the vaccination drive: