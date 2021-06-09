BMC To Start Special COVID Vaccine For 18-44 Age Group Planning To Travel Abroad
Bhubaneswar: A special walk-in vaccination drive to begin in the Capital City of Odisha for the residents/students who are planning to travel abroad for studies/job can receive Covid-19 (Covishield) at PN College, Khurda or CMC Kalyan Mandap Gopalpur, Cuttack.
Special walk-in vaccination drive will be carried out at the two centres from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 AM to 2 PM.
Below are the details of the vaccination drive:
- The students aged between 18-44 age group who have received confirmation of admission in Universities abroad and required vaccines for the same.
- The students need to carry the verified confirmation letter from the concerned foreign universities regrading admission of the student.
- The students or residents need to carry aadhar card or any other ID proof to the Vaccination Centre.