BMC To Start Special COVID Vaccine For 18-44 Age Group Planning To Travel Abroad

By WCE 1
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: A special walk-in vaccination drive to begin in the Capital City of Odisha for the residents/students who are planning to travel abroad for studies/job can receive Covid-19 (Covishield) at PN College, Khurda or CMC Kalyan Mandap Gopalpur, Cuttack.

Special walk-in vaccination drive will be carried out at the two centres from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Below are the details of the vaccination drive: 

  • The students aged between 18-44 age group who have received confirmation of admission in Universities abroad and required vaccines for the same.
  • The students need to carry the verified confirmation letter from the concerned foreign universities regrading admission of the student.
  • The students or residents need to carry aadhar card or any other ID proof to the Vaccination Centre.

