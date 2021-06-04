BMC To Launch Special Drive For People Above 18 Yrs To Take COVID 2nd Dose Next Week

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to launch social drive next week for people of 18-44 age group who are waiting to receive their second dose of COVID vaccine.

The special drive will start from June 8-9 at different vaccination centres in Bhubaneswar for the people aged between 18 and 44 to vaccinate them completely with second dose.

The mobilisation centre which was closed due to shortage of vaccines will start functioning again.

The persons, who had received their first dose on May 3,4 and 5, will be administered the second dose, informs BMC.

In this regard, the beneficiaries will be notified by the BMC soon. The vaccination will be done at session’s sites where the first dose had been administered to beneficiaries.