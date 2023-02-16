BMC to distribute ‘Mo Cycles’ to common people, students

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to distribute the unused ‘Mo Cycles’ to the common people and students of the State Capital City.

BMC Commissioner Amruta Kulange informed that the BMC is preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to distribute the ‘Mo Cycles’ to the people including the students and youths.

The city civic body meanwhile is repairing the unused or broken cycles; Kulange informed this during the inauguration of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) Tower at Satyanagar in Bhubaneswar.

The ‘Mo Cycles’ became dysfunctional as people did not use them due to the COVID pandemic in the last two years, he informed.