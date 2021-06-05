Bhubaneswar: In its bid to fight Coronavirus effectively, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced to conduct the COVID RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests in crowded markets of the State Capital City.

While addressing the people of Bhubaneswar, BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh said that mobile vans will be sent to different crowded markets where the COVID RT-PCR tests will be conducted.

I would request everyone to cooperate during the mass testing, he said adding that if people do not follow the COVID guideline and flock to market without any reason then the COVID RT-PCR tests in the crowded places will be made mandatory.

“The COVID positivity rate in the BMC area has come down because except some people most of the residents are following the covid guidelines. I urge everyone to obey the rules. If not stringent action would be taken against the violator,” the BMC Commissioner said

Speaking about the oxygen, he said that no shortage of oxygen in Bhubaneswar and oxygen concentrators will be provided to Covid19 patients at their doorsteps provided that they book through the app, which has been already launched.

First dose for the age group of 18-45 will begin soon, Singh said adding that students who want to go abroad for their studies can register themselves by dialing 1929 and special vaccination drive will be launched for them.