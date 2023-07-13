BMC to commemorate ‘Revenue Day’ every Saturday

Bhubaneswar: In a review meeting held today, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange emphasized the implementation of technology to ensure transparency in tax collection in Bhubaneswar. The meeting primarily focused on revenue tax and holding tax collection, with key directives provided to ward officers and zonal deputy commissioners.

During the meeting, Commissioner instructed each ward officer to establish specific revenue collection goals and targets. Additionally, zonal deputy commissioners were directed to set a target of 200 crores and develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the ward level. To address zone-wise revenue collection strategies, presentations were requested from the concerned authorities.

The commissioner stressed the importance of thorough inspections by ward officers, emphasizing the need to assess and reassess all households. Instances were highlighted where individuals were found running businesses without trade licenses, despite paying holding taxes. Comparatively, the current revenue collection goals fall short of the target. Consequently, a campaign will be organized at the ward level, in collaboration with corporators, to enhance revenue collection. Saturdays will be designated as “Revenue Day” to promote the initiative.

To facilitate online tax collection and assist citizens, a workshop will be organized to train ward officers and supervisors in utilizing technology effectively.

Commissioner also emphasized the necessity of conducting revenue audits by identifying houses, parking spaces, and shops. Geo-tagging will be implemented, ensuring that revenue is collected for every residential property. Moreover, the implementation of the digital door numbering scheme will be expedited, and a campaign with appropriate marketing strategies will be launched to educate citizens on the application process.

Immediate action was advised for ward officers to familiarize themselves with online tax collection procedures and prepare accordingly. Lastly, Commissioner emphasized that identifying households is the duty and responsibility of all individuals.

All the attendees in this meeting included the BMC commissioner, the Additional Commissioner, Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, the deputy commissioner of Revenue, as well as all the zonal deputy commissioners, ward officers, and ward supervisors.