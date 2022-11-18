BMC to come up with guidelines on pet animals soon

Bhubaneswar: Following the incident of a 8-year-old being mauled by a pet dog in Bhubaneswar, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have come up with a set of guidelines for keeping pet animals at households.

The guidelines will have provisions for those people who want dogs to keep as pets will have to first register with BMC and most importantly, will have to take care of the animals.

As per the Animal Welfare Board directions, there are guidelines for pet animals in various cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Cochin. On this basis, BMC is also planning to bring in new guidelines for the pets.

According to the new guideline, registration of dogs will be mandatory and ensure regular vaccination. Along with this, a specific time will be announced by the BMC and during this time people can take their dogs outside.

Similarly, if the pet attacks any person, then legal action will be taken against the owner, informs BMC.