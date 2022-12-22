BMC to act according to Covid guidelines ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: With the Hockey World Cup 2023 just around the corner the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pulled up its socks and is in action mode.

Foreign players and supporters are expected to visit Bhubaneswar during the World Cup Hockey in huge numbers thus raising concerns over the spread of the new Covid BF 7 variant.

The BMC has further decided to work according to the guidelines and advisories of the State government relating to the new variant of Covid.

The information on the above decision was given by the BMC Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange during an inter action with media personnel.