Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has switched to action mode and has tightened noose on shopkeepers for violation of cleanliness norms in the city.

Acting under the notice given by BMC on December 24 for maintaining cleanliness in the city, the municipal body officials conducted a raid in the Indradhanu Market area of the Nayapalli region of Bhubaneswar.

Fines were collected from many business establishments for littering the streets and not maintaining proper hygiene. However, this act of penalising agitated the shopkeepers.

On being informed about the situation the BMC Deputy Commissioner arrived at the spot to pacify the furious shopkeepers. The Deputy Commissioner advised the shopkeepers to adhere to the cleanliness guidelines or face hefty fines in future.