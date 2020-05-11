Bhubaneswar: Three screening cum receiving centers will be set up by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation(BMC) at the major entry points of the city.

The returnees to the temple city will be checked for COVID19 symptoms at these centers and then allowed to enter. These centers will be open all through the day and night. (i.e. 24*7).

The three centers have been set up by BMC at:

Tapobana High School in Khandagiri, for returnees from Khurdha side. Ashram School in Rasulgarh, for returnees from Cuttack side. Krupajal Engineering College in Uttra, for returnees from Puri side.

Thermal screening will be done at these centers and then the people will either be sent to home quarantine or institutional quarantine or if they wish so to a paid quarantine center.

A follow-up team will check on these returnees on a regular basis and take their health updates. In case, any symptoms area detected later on, the health team should be informed.

Quarantine stickers will be pasted in front of the houses of those returnees who are sent to home quarantine.