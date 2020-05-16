BMC issues SOP for community participation to fight COVID19
Photo: World Health Organisation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought community participation to fight COVID19 in long term. Besides, it has issues a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard.

BMC while issuing the SOP said that the families under home quarantine will be kept under close watch by neighbours/surveillance teams or by enforcement squads/police.

Those who are returning from abroad in flights or from other states by train or other means need to remain in quarantine of the specified period (28 days), said BMC.

The quarantine can be Home Quarantine, Pay and use Hotel quarantine of government run quarantine, it added.

“After the registration of the returnee and those willing to proceed for home quarantine, the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioner will take step for pasting of the quarantine sticker in front of house. While pasting the sticker, the sticker pasting staff will also inform all the inmates’ neighbours about the quarantine family and hand them over the leaflets designed for their information,” added the city civic body.

Here are the detail of the SOP issued by the BMC.

