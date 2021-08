Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday sealed the Unit-4 non-veg market for Covid norms violation during the shutdown period.

The Unit-4 non-veg market (both wholesale and retail) will remain closed until further orders.

Notably, Odisha government had announced shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri due to rises in cases of Covid-19 in the August unlock guidelines.