BMC Seals Unit-4 Market in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  In view of steep rise of  Covid-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the entire Unit-4 market and markets adjacent to its areas until further orders.

The decision has been taken by BMC as several positive cases were detected from Unit-4 market and to contain the further spread of deadly Coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday, Odisha government announced lockdown in four districts that is Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area for 14 days  from 9 pm of July 17 to July 31 midnight.

 

