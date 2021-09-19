BMC seals two bars in Bhubaneswar for violation of COVID-19 norms

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its drive against the commercial establishments violating the COVID-19 guidelines in the city, the enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have sealed two bars cum restaurants in Chandrasekharpur area of the capital city of Odisha.

During the enforcement drive, the BMC JDC Anshuman Rath along with his squad sealed BBI bar and OOPRE bar for violation of Covid-19 guidelines and the bar manager along with four others have been detained in the police station for further questioning.

A case has been registered at the Chandrasekharpur police station against both the bars on charges of stopping BMC JDC Anshuman Rath along with some other officials at the lift for quite sometime.

Two bars BBI and OOPRE have been sealed for an indefinite period, informed BMC JDC Anshuman Rath.

