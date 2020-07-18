Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed several medicine stores in Bhubaneswar for violating the COVID19 norms last night.

A special squad of BMC conducted raids at several areas in the State capital city and sealed the medicine stores after finding them violating the special guidelines set to contain coronavirus.

Rabindra Medical Hall, Saira Medical Store and Balasee Medical Store are among some other medicine stores which have been sealed by the city civic body.

“This shop/ Commercial Establishment is closed for violation of lockdown measures and directives issued for COVID-19 management as per the provision of Section-51 to 50 of the Disaster management Act 2005, Section 188 of IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 & other legal provision as applicable,” read the notices which the BMC team pasted on the shutters of the medicine stores.