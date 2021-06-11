Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed a Manoj the non-veg world at the info-city road here for violating Covid-19 norms.

The Central Enforcement Squad of BMC and SEZ enforcement squad inspected the shops to check whether the Covid restrictions were followed or not. During the inspection, they found violation of the norms by Manoj The Non-veg world and sealed it.

On being informed, about violating Covid norms, yesterday, Infocity police conducted a raid at Manoj The Non-veg world and arrested three persons in this connection.