BMC seals Manoj The Non-Veg World in Bhubaneswar for violating Covid-19 norms

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed a Manoj the non-veg world at the info-city road here for violating Covid-19 norms.

Related News

BMC Begins Covid Vaccination Drive For Swiggy and Zomato…

EOW Arrests Two Fraudsters For Embezzling Rs 5 Crore By…

The Central Enforcement Squad of BMC and SEZ enforcement squad inspected the shops to check whether the Covid restrictions were followed or not. During the inspection, they found violation of the norms by Manoj The Non-veg world and sealed it.

On being informed, about violating Covid norms, yesterday, Infocity police conducted a raid at Manoj The Non-veg world and arrested three persons in this connection.

You might also like
Nation

Congress stage nationwide protest against petrol price hike

State

Pangolin scales seized by STF in Mayurbhanj, One Arrested

State

Thunderstorm,Rain Alert In Four Districts Of Odisha

State

Hardcore Maoist killed in encounter in Bargarh district of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.