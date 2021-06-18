BMC seals Bapuji Nagar and Unit-4 non veg market for Covid violations

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today has closed the Unit-4 non-veg market and Bapuji Nagar market area due to violations of Covid protocol.

Reportedly, the nonveg market (wholesale and retail) at Unit-4 shall remain closed till June 25 while the Bapuji Nagar market area shall be closed until further orders.

However, shops dealing with essential commodities and medicines in Bapuji Nagar are exempted until June 25, stated BMC.