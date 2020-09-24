Bhubaneswar Taking forward its endeavor for community participation, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation today organised the Sampark Abhiyan Outreach Programme Meeting at Bapuji Nagar Market, the hub of Electronics & Furniture Retailers in Bhubaneswar. The programme drew huge response with businessmen and customers alike taking participating with enthusiasm.

The above Sampark Abhiyan programme was held under the aegis of BMC South East Zone and was attended by Jt. Secretary, Water Resources and Sr. Supervising Officer to BMC Shri Subrat Panda, OSD to BMC Smt. Subhrabala Behera, Dy. Commissioner (CT&GST) Shri Debashish Sahoo and Executive Officer, Cuttack Chandi Temple Shri Swarup Nandan Behera and Zonal Dy. Commissioner, BMC South East Zone Shri Ansuman Rath.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Subrat Panda, Jt. Secretary Water Resources and Sr. Supervising Officer to BMC said that citizens of Bhubaneswar have provided great co-operation with Govt. of Odisha in keeping COVID-19 at bay. “BMC has been putting in continuous efforts towards providing timely healthcare facilities to both Symptomatic Cases in Hospital as well as Asymptomatic/Mild Symptomatic Cases in Home Isolation. To break the chain of COVID-19 infections, it is extremely important that the citizens follow all necessary safety protocol to keep ourselves as well as our families safe” said Panda.

Zonal Dy. Commissioner, BMC South East Zone Ansuman Rath stated that the reason behind the success of these Sampark Abhiyan Outreach Programmes has been the efforts in reaching out to all sections of the society. “The prime objective of these Sampark Abhiyan Outreach Programmes is to ensure Community Participation towards spreading the message of BMC to the citizens of Bhubaneswar. We thank Bapuji Nagar Chamber of Commerce for their whole hearted support in implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines as stipulated by the Govt. Of Odisha and the BMC” said Rath.

Officials and Staff of BMC South East Zone and Volunteers of Jai Odisha coordinated the above programme which was attended by more than 100 Businessmen & Customers from Bapuji Nagar Market. In the end, Shri Kishan Agarwal, Jt. Secretary, Bapuji Nagar Chamber of Commerce thanked BMC for its untiring efforts in its fight against COVID-19 and assured all possible support from the Chamber in ensuring a COVID free Bhubaneswar City in the near future.