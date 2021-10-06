BMC restricts observance of ‘Mahalaya’ at Bindusagar lake

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued guideline for Mahalaya festival and prohibited celebration of Mahalaya festival at Bindusagar lake in the capital city of Odisha. BMC has also prohibited all congregation of large numbers of citizens and functions including ‘Brahmana Bhojan’ as well as other rituals related to the Mahalaya festival in all the areas under BMC jurisdiction.

Reportedly, this decision has been taken in order to ensure public safety in apprehension of spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“In view of restriction imposed by the government on large religious congregation nd to ensure public safety in apprehension of spread of the COVID-19 due to congregation of large number of citizens during ‘Mahalaya’ festival at the Bindusagar Lake,” said the BMC order.

“The said celebration of the function including ‘Brahmana Bhojan’ and other rituals related to Mahalaya Festival is hereby prohibited to be held in BMC jurisdiction for this year,” further stated the order.

Mahalaya, which falls on October 7 (Thursday) this year, is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga a week before Durga Puja celebrations begin. Mahalaya is marked on the last day of Pitru Paksha.

Usually in Odisha, special offerings like cooked rice, banana black sesame seeds, flowers, Chandan and basil leaves, all served on a banana leaf, are made as a part of Tarpana to their forefathers during Mahalaya. Offerings and the rituals are also performed at Bindu Sagar in Bhubaneswar. However, like all other festivals, the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the spirits of Mahalaya which is a muted affair over since 2020.

Durga Puja will begin this year on October 11 and end on October 15 with Dashmi or Dusshera.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the citizens of state on the holy occasion of Mahalaya on his Twitter account.

