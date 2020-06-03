BMC Reopens Parks, Issues Different Timings For Senior Citizens And Youths

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today issued an order regarding reopening of parks falling under its jurisdiction.

All public parks will remain open for five days a week except on Saturdays and Sundays.

Senior citizens have been allotted an exclusive time slot of 5 am to 7 am.

It is however noteworthy that the parks will remain open for seven hours a day. From 5 am to 10 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening.