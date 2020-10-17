Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) opened office of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi after eight days that was sealed for violation of COVID norms during her birthday celebration.

The Palashpalli office of MP Aparajita was properly sanitised and the Bhubaneswar MP had to ensure that all other COVID-19 norms would be strictly followed.

The BMC had sealed the office for 15 days on October 10 after Minister of State (Home) Captain Divya Shankar Mishra wrote to the Central Government over violation of COVID guidelines during her birthday celebration.