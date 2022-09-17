BMC observes Indian Swachhata League Fortnight

Bhubaneswar: Indian Swachhata League Fortnight was observed today in different parts of the capital city as a mark of Garbage Free Odisha under the umbrella GARBAGE FREE INDIA. The event organised in three administrative zones of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was attended by Mayor Sulochana Das, MLA Sushanta Kumar Rout, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar, Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange, Additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi, Binaya Kumar Dash and Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash.

In each event, rallies were organised involving youth groups and other participants to encourage youth resource to bring positive changes in swachhata for achieving garbage free nation and the state as well. The rally at Sikharchandi started at 7 AM followed by Lingaraj Temple at 8.30 AM and Khandagiri at 9.30 AM respectively.

Active community participation was marked in these events where local corporators, social activists, voluntary organisatiins, youth groups, swachha sathis and swachha karmis covered the rally routes with slogans on waste seggregation and street shows. Intensive awareness conducted on use of double dust bins and handover of domestic waste separately to BMC Safeigadi only. Home visits, sensitization to vendors and leaflet distribution in small group counselling were done to emphasize Swachha Abhyas by citizens. Mass cleaning was encouraged by honourable mayor and Commissioner where they involved participants to make Bhubaneswar clean and garbage free.

Indian Swachhata League observed by different BMC is intensive and its ward-wise activities will converge at zone level. Each ward and its participating students, youth groups, social activists and Mission Shakti Groups will take part in different activities as part of outreach activities. Information Education and communication (IEC) activities have been planned for its fortnight execution. Besides, central level observations are there where BRAND AMBASSADORS will take part to promote Indian Swachha ta League.

As a value-based step towards swachhata BMC has already initiated removal of illegal advertisements from tree pole and walls, five metre radius cleaning and night sweeping. The actions are already taken and related awareness drive is continuing to invite more and more participation of citizens and community groups, told Mayor Smt. Das.

The event started today would complete its Fortnight activities in each ward of the ULB, told Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Dy.Commissioner Sanitation coordinated the event centrally while Ravinarayan Jethi ZDC South West Zone, Priyabrata Padhi ZDC South East Zone and Purandar Nanda ZDC North Zone managed their respective Zonal events.