BMC Makes All Arrangements for Students to Ensure Safe and Smooth Conduct of NEET

Bhubaneswar : With an aim to ensure safe and hassle-free stay and movement of outstation students appearing the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made all arrangements, including free accommodation and transportation in the state capital for smooth conduct of the annual medical entrance examination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Civic Body has made the facilities ready at hostels of five engineering colleges at different parts of the city where students and their parents can stay safely, who are coming from other districts or far off places for the exam. Special vehicles with proper sanitization have been arranged for the students to take them to exam centres with strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines.

Over 15,000 students will be appearing the annual medical entrance examination at 31 centres in Bhubaneswar.

“Around 15,000 to 16,000 students will appear the NEET exam at 31 centres in Bhubaneswar. Special arrangements have been made for the accommodation at five locations and transportation of the students coming from other districts. We will ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed as per the SOPs for student’s safety and security during their stay and movements in the city,” said BMC Commissioner Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Besides, the Civic Body will urge public through public address system not to congregate near the examination centres for smooth conduct of the examination and safety of students. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and for students’ safety, each hostel will have a medical team with adequate sanitation facilities.

In each accommodation centre information on COVID-19 pandemic will be displayed/disseminated for the candidates and a special COVID observer will be in charge of each accommodation centre. ADUPHO (Additional District Urban Public Health Officer), Shri Dr. C.V.S.N. Rao will look after any sickness of candidates and overall COVID-19 related facilities.

Worth mentioning her that, the BMC had arranged eight facilities for the accommodation of outstation students appearing JEE (Main) in Bhubaneswar. The entrance examination is being held at six centres in the city. The Civic Body has deployed mobile, police and sanitising teams at the examination centres.

The below mentioned accommodation centres have been arranged for outstation students appearing NEET in Bhubaneswar:

1. Gandhi Institute of Technological Advancement, Madanpur, Bhubaneswar

2. Silicon Institute of Technology, Infocity, Bhubaneswar

3. Mahavir Engineering College, Pitapalli, Bhubaneswar

4. CIPET, Macheswar, Bhubaneswar

5. CV Raman Global University, Jaanla, Bhubaneswar