Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched an initiative named ‘Wheel of Kindness’ to donate clothes to the needy and homeless people living in the capital city of Odisha on the occasion of ‘Utkal Divas’ on April 1.

This unique initiative has been inaugurated by Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak in the presence of BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary and several other officers.

According to reports, the clothes will be washed, pressed and packed at the ‘Kindness Hub’ before distribution which is located at Unit-4 in Madhusudan Nagar.

People who wish to donate can do the needful at BMC main office and at zonal offices. They can also give a call on mobile number 7978242201 for the collection of clothes from their doorstep.

The BMC will spend around Rs 1.40 lakh each month as part of its running and maintenance cost of the initiative.

A bus has been designed and decorated for distribution of clothes at selected points of the city, especially near slum areas. The bus has separate racks for clothes of kids, women and men.

NGO Vikash has been engaged for the work which will collect, wash and distribute the clothes. The NGO has been given the task of collecting at least 17, 500 pieces of clothes every month. Around 2 to 4 people will be engaged in the vehicle to collect old clothes and distribute them as per the requirement. A register will be maintained to keep the record of beneficiaries.

The vehicle will ply across the city in two shifts – from 9 AM to 2 PM and from 4 PM to 9 PM in every working day. There will be no distribution on Sunday.

“The purpose behind this initiative is to collect old clothes that can be still be used and make those available to the needy free of cost. Besides, it will encourage people not to discard their wearable old clothes, instead they can give it to us as a result these clothes reach the needy and homeless people living in the city,” said BMC Commissioner.