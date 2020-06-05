Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has developed a mobile application (App) named “Sachetak”, exclusively for the co-morbid and elderly citizens of the State Capital. The App has been developed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited. The broad activities which can be performed are as mentioned below:

After downloading the app, the users can register using their mobile number and a onetime password (OTP). After being registered, users will be required to provide basic information about themselves such as

Age

Occupation

Ward of residence in Bhubaneswar

Address

Comorbidity or existing diseases

Any type or surgery etc.

Caregiver & Doctor details

This will help BMC identify people at risk. After analyzing the inputs, the Civic body could also plan advance health-care camps etc. in a particular area of the city/zone in which more vulnerable groups would be found.

From the dashboard, Citizens can

Explore resources shared on COVID protection, etc.

Consult a doctor for specific diseases

View responses from doctors

View updates on COVID quarantine, positive cases

in their ward as well as other wards and

Bhubaneswar and Odisha.

Share feedback & refer friends and family

Using the ‘Consult Doctor’ option, citizens can seek advice from registered doctors for specific diseases. Communication can be via the app or Via phone. Likewise, using the messaging option, citizens can view responses from doctors on their query and reply to them as well.

The App users can also refer their relatives, family or friends using the ‘refer’ option provided. However, authorities of BMC assured that privacy of the data would be maintained and there would be no threat to personal data sharing through the “Sachetak’’ App.