Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Launches `Sachetak’ App For Citizens To Fight COVID19
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has developed a mobile application (App) named “Sachetak”, exclusively for the co-morbid and elderly citizens of the State Capital. The App has been developed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited. The broad activities which can be performed are as mentioned below:
After downloading the app, the users can register using their mobile number and a onetime password (OTP). After being registered, users will be required to provide basic information about themselves such as
- Age
- Occupation
- Ward of residence in Bhubaneswar
- Address
- Comorbidity or existing diseases
- Any type or surgery etc.
- Caregiver & Doctor details
This will help BMC identify people at risk. After analyzing the inputs, the Civic body could also plan advance health-care camps etc. in a particular area of the city/zone in which more vulnerable groups would be found.
From the dashboard, Citizens can
- Explore resources shared on COVID protection, etc.
- Consult a doctor for specific diseases
- View responses from doctors
- View updates on COVID quarantine, positive cases
in their ward as well as other wards and
Bhubaneswar and Odisha.
- Update their profile if necessary
- Share feedback & refer friends and family
Using the ‘Consult Doctor’ option, citizens can seek advice from registered doctors for specific diseases. Communication can be via the app or Via phone. Likewise, using the messaging option, citizens can view responses from doctors on their query and reply to them as well.
The App users can also refer their relatives, family or friends using the ‘refer’ option provided. However, authorities of BMC assured that privacy of the data would be maintained and there would be no threat to personal data sharing through the “Sachetak’’ App.