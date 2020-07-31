Bhubaneswar: Here’s good news for the people of Bhubaneswar! As a part of stepping up COVID-19 testing in the wake of the fast spreading of the virus, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched ‘mobile sample collection van’ to carry out swab sample collection at various places enhancing the Civic Body’s overall sample collection capacity in the Capital City of Odisha.

The customized mobile testing van, carrying lab technicians, will collect swab samples from elderly people, senior citizens or those having serious health issues and having difficulties in mobility. The van will also be sent to different places such as bus stands, railway stations, airports and interior areas in the city for sample collection.

The two lab technicians in the van may simultaneously collect the samples of two persons while maintaining a safe distance. The sample collection will be done within 10 minutes and sent to the laboratories for testing.

Now, those suspects who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — such as influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) — can give their samples from the spot without visiting hospitals.

Those undergoing tests would have to furnish all their particulars, including mobile numbers, Aadhar numbers, addresses and their present health conditions etc before collection of samples.

The facility was flagged off by Director Municipal Administrator, Shri Sangramjit Nayak, in presence of other officials, doctors of BMC at its office premises this afternoon.

“This mobile testing van will greatly help our senior citizens, differently-abled persons and people having critical health conditions in collection of swab samples for COVID-19 testing. Besides, we can also ramp up our overall testing in Bhubaneswar,” Nayak said after launching the facility.

The mobile testing vehicle, launched by the Civic Body provided by ICICI Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, is specially designed and well-equipped to accommodate two laboratory technicians who will collect samples from the doorsteps of the suspected cases.

“We are happy to support BMC in fight against the COVOD-19 pandemic. This is a challenging time, therefore, every individual and every organization should come forward and lend a helping hand to people during a crisis,” said Shri Pradosh Ranjan Rout, Zonal Head, Odisha & Chhattisgarh, ICICI Bank, who was present at the occasion.

The testing van is a way to identify suspected cases from the city without bringing them to the hospitals for testing, thus reducing their risk of infection.

The van will also be sent to locations from where maximum positive cases are reported and the areas suggested by Zonal Deputy Commissioner’s following active surveillance and ground report.

At present, the BMC is conducting all three types of COVID testing – RT-PCR, Antigen and sero surveillance to check the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Among other officials who were present are Shri Surtah Chandra Mallick, Additional Commissioner, Shri Srimanta Mishra, Deputy Commissioner, Shri Suvendu Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation), Shri Sabyasachi Hota, Deputy Commissioner, Shri Basant Ku Rath, City Health Officer, Shri Debasundar Mohapatra, City Engineer.