Bhubaneswar: Considering the increasing cases of COVID-19 positive patients in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP).

According to SOP, People under home isolation/paid isolation can inform about their requirements, problems and consultations through toll-free numbers 18003450061 and 0674-2431253.

The queries would be replied by an Ayush doctor, assistant section officer or data entry operator at the COVID Control Room, BMC.

“The SOP will pave the way for a 24×7 surveillance of the home isolation or paid isolation cases. They would also inform about their own conditions over phone and they would be given appropriate and timely medical advices and service,’’ said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

While three dedicated ambulances will be available 24X7, one ambulance under each zonal deputy commissioner will be used for shifting of home isolation, paid isolation cases on request.

The patients’ requests from home/paid isolation facilities and the shifting will be maintained through a register which will be submitted to the Nodal Officer (Home Isolation) and Deputy Commissioner (COVID-Cell) BMC.

The first SOP on these services was issued on July 10.