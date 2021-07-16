BMC issues notification for 2nd dose vaccination for both 18-44 & 45+ age groups

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a fresh notification saying that it has made arrangements for the walk-in vaccination facility for the citizens of Bhubaneswar who have received the first dose of covid vaccine and are waiting to get vaccinated with the second dose. This is for both the 18-44 & 45+ age group.

According to BMC, this walk-in facility for 2nd dose of Covid 19 vaccination will be available for those who have taken their 1st dose between 21st June-26th June. They can visit the same vaccination centre where they had got the 1st dose and follow the same session.

The Walk-in facility for 2nd Dose of 18-44 & 45+ age group will continue for the coming week as well.

Please check the below schedule to get your 2nd Dose at the same centre where you got your 1st Dose.#BbsrVaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/4NdbTkFEQw — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 16, 2021

People who have taken their 1st Dose at the Drive-In centres can get their 2nd Dose at the same centre.