BMC Issues List of Paid Quarantine Centres, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday released the list of some paid quarantine centres in view of the rising number of COVID cases in its jurisdiction.

“After consultation with the concerned management under OYO Hotels & Rooms, the following properties under OYO Hotels & Rooms are hereby declared as paid Quarantine/Isolation facilities. The terms and conditions and protocol will as devised earlier and communicated to OYO earlier during the initial phase of COVID-19 period. The details of the properties along with the contact person and concerned Medical Officer are as per table below:

Here are certain guidelines to be followed by the guests of paid quarantine centres: