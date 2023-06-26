BMC issues helpline numbers for residents to file complaints regarding water loggings

Bhubaneswar: With the onset of southwest monsoon in Odisha, different parts of the State have been receiving rainfall for the last couple of days. Likewise, heavy rainfall has been lashing Bhubaneswar City.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted heavy to very heavy rain for the next two days. Suspecting that such heavy downpours might cause water loggings at different places of the State Capital City, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued two helpline (toll free) numbers to address the issue. The numbers are 1929 (existing) and 7008475455.

The City Civic body has urged the people to register complaints by calling these numbers if they come across water logging anywhere under the jurisdiction of the BMC.

“In an effort to address water logging concerns effectively, BMC has introduced two helpline numbers: 1929 (existing) & 7008475455. If you come across water logging issues or need to register complaints, feel free to contact us on these numbers,” said Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on its Twitter handle.