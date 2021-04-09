BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines For Rukuna Rath Jatra

By WCE 1
Rukuna Rath Yatra: Chariot Pulling To Be Resumed Today

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued detailed guidelines for the Rukuna Rath Jatra of Lord Lingaraj at Bhubaneswar.

A high-level meeting with relevant stakeholders of the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The entire car festival will be celebrated with strict observance of the present Covid-19 protocols.

Also Read: Rukuna Rath Yatra To Be Held Without Devotees This Year

Here are the Guidelines:

  • No devotees will be allowed to participate in the car festival as well as return car festival.
  • Only Sevayats will be allowed to conduct the car festival and return car festival.
  • The temple authorities to coordinate with BMC for sanitization of the Rath (Car) before putting to use.
  • All Sevayats shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing before 48 hours of day of Car Festival and Return Car Festival. Only those Sevayats coming out negative can participate in the festival.
  • Sebayats who are allowed for festival with negative RT-PCR reports shall have to use masks during the festival ad maintain social distancing as per the Covid protocol.
  • The temple authorities to ensure thermal screening of Sebayats on daily basis before allowing them for participation and also make provision for hand sanitization.
  • Burning of fire crackers during car procession has been strictly banned.
  • Spitting during the car festival and chewing of pan has been strictly prohibited.
  • Other activities like food vendors/Meena bazaars/cultural functionsand other kinds are strictly prohibited.

 

You might also like
State

Two Cinema Halls Sealed In Rayagada District Of Odisha

State

Odisha STF Busts Major Fire Arms Racket, 2 Arrested

State

4 Odias Succumb To Covid-19 In Gujarat

State

Fine Of Rs 30 Lakh Collected On Second Day Of Covid Enforcement Drive In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.