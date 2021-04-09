Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued detailed guidelines for the Rukuna Rath Jatra of Lord Lingaraj at Bhubaneswar.
A high-level meeting with relevant stakeholders of the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The entire car festival will be celebrated with strict observance of the present Covid-19 protocols.
Also Read: Rukuna Rath Yatra To Be Held Without Devotees This Year
Here are the Guidelines:
- No devotees will be allowed to participate in the car festival as well as return car festival.
- Only Sevayats will be allowed to conduct the car festival and return car festival.
- The temple authorities to coordinate with BMC for sanitization of the Rath (Car) before putting to use.
- All Sevayats shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing before 48 hours of day of Car Festival and Return Car Festival. Only those Sevayats coming out negative can participate in the festival.
- Sebayats who are allowed for festival with negative RT-PCR reports shall have to use masks during the festival ad maintain social distancing as per the Covid protocol.
- The temple authorities to ensure thermal screening of Sebayats on daily basis before allowing them for participation and also make provision for hand sanitization.
- Burning of fire crackers during car procession has been strictly banned.
- Spitting during the car festival and chewing of pan has been strictly prohibited.
- Other activities like food vendors/Meena bazaars/cultural functionsand other kinds are strictly prohibited.