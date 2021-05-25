BMC Issues Do’s And Don’ts For Cyclone Yaas

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues Do’s and Don’ts for Cyclone Yaas today.

Here are the list of the Dos and Don’ts of Cyclone Yaas:

Before Cyclone:

Ignore Rumors, Stay Calm and Dont panic.

Keep mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity.

Listen to radio, watch tv, read newspapers and weather updates by IMD

Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers.

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.

Secure your house, carry out repairs, dont leave sharp objects loose.

Untie cattles/animals to secure their safety.

During and After Cyclone:

If Indoors:

Switch off electrical mains, gas supplies.

Keep door and windows shut

If your house is unsafe, leave early the onset of the cyclone.

Listen to radio/official updates from IMD

Drink boiled/chlorinated water.

Rely on official warnings.

If Outdoors: