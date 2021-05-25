Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues Do’s and Don’ts for Cyclone Yaas today.
Here are the list of the Dos and Don’ts of Cyclone Yaas:
Before Cyclone:
- Ignore Rumors, Stay Calm and Dont panic.
- Keep mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity.
- Listen to radio, watch tv, read newspapers and weather updates by IMD
- Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers.
- Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.
- Secure your house, carry out repairs, dont leave sharp objects loose.
- Untie cattles/animals to secure their safety.
During and After Cyclone:
If Indoors:
- Switch off electrical mains, gas supplies.
- Keep door and windows shut
- If your house is unsafe, leave early the onset of the cyclone.
- Listen to radio/official updates from IMD
- Drink boiled/chlorinated water.
- Rely on official warnings.
If Outdoors:
- Do not enter into damaged buildings
- Watch out for broken electrical poles and wires, and other sharp objects
- Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.