Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues Do’s and Don’ts for Cyclone Yaas today.

Here are the list of the Dos and Don’ts of Cyclone Yaas:

Before Cyclone: 

  • Ignore Rumors, Stay Calm and Dont panic.
  • Keep mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity.
  • Listen to radio, watch tv, read newspapers and weather updates by IMD
  • Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers.
  • Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival.
  • Secure your house, carry out repairs, dont leave sharp objects loose.
  • Untie cattles/animals to secure their safety.

During and After Cyclone:

If Indoors:

  • Switch off electrical mains, gas supplies.
  •  Keep door and windows shut
  • If your house is unsafe, leave early the onset of the cyclone.
  • Listen to radio/official updates from IMD
  • Drink boiled/chlorinated water.
  • Rely on official warnings.

If Outdoors:

  • Do not enter into damaged buildings
  • Watch out for broken electrical poles and wires, and other sharp objects
  • Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

 

