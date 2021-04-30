BMC Gets Rs 10 Cr For COVID Management

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday received Rs 10 crore from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for management of COVID situation in its jurisdiction.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 10 crore from the CMRF to BMC in view of the surge in daily cases in the State Capital city.

It is to be noted here that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation recorded highest-ever single-day COVID cases today. A total of 1119 positive cases including 944 local contacts and 175 quarantine cases were detected today.

