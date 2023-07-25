BMC gears up to create awareness among school students against dengue

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Vijay Amruta Kulange, presided over a significant meeting held at Ekamra Hall, bringing together teachers and headmasters from various schools to enhance awareness among school students.

Commissioner emphasized the pivotal role of school students as formidable agents of change in spreading awareness. He lauded their youthful energy, enthusiasm, and curiosity, which drive them to actively engage in various social and environmental issues. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of keeping the environment dry, as mosquitoes tend to breed on wet surfaces, and maintaining a clean 5-meter radius to prevent breeding grounds.

To effectively prevent dengue, Commissioner urged headmasters and teachers to conduct a dengue audit within their school premises. This audit involves checking for stagnant water and ensuring the overall cleanliness of the school. He also advised them to be vigilant of any symptoms such as high fever, pain in the back of the eyes, vomiting, and other signs associated with dengue. Urgency in raising awareness was underscored as a crucial need of the moment, and he emphasized that risks should not be taken lightly.

In addition to the school staff, Commissioner encouraged students to actively participate in the dengue audit process. He suggested that they create a dengue-free environment within schools and disseminate awareness messages. He suggested Students can conduct a thorough inspection of their school premises to identify and rectify potential mosquito breeding sites, such as stagnant water in flower pots, blocked gutters, uncovered water storage containers, and unused areas with collected rainwater. Removing unnecessary items that may collect rainwater was also emphasized.

BMC has launched an extensive door-to-door campaign to raise awareness against dengue in the city.

The meeting witnessed the presence of Additional Commissioner – I, Shri Laxmikanta Sethi, Deputy Commissioner, Sanitation, Dr Manoranjan Sahu, AD, UPHO, along with all the headmasters and teachers from BMC jurisdiction schools.

By collaborating with schools and engaging the vibrant student community, the BMC is confident that this proactive approach will contribute significantly to reducing the risk of dengue in Bhubaneswar and creating a healthier city for all its residents.