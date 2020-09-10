College exams
Representational Image

BMC gears up to conduct NEET 2020 on September 13

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made all necessary arrangements to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 which is slated to be held on September 13.

According to BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, the civic body has made boarding facilities at five engineering colleges in the State Capital City. The examinees and their guidance will stay in those colleges.

Chaudhary informed that these boarding centres will be sanitised before the arrival of the candidates and their parents. Besides, Medical teams will be deployed at these boarding centres which will be sanitised as per the COVID-19 safety measure.

This apart, there will be public address system outside each examination centre which would spread awareness about social distancing and other measures to check spread of coronavirus.

It is worthwhile to mention here that a total of around 15,000 students will appear the entrance exam across the State on September 13.

