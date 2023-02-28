BMC directs corporators to open water kiosks due to heatwave

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has directed corporators to open water kiosks in their wards from tomorrow due to the heatwave-like conditions.

BMC has started its action plan for the upcoming heat wave condition in the State Capital of Bhubaneswar. Ahead of the summer season, the BMC Mayor Sulochana Das chaired a meeting in the presence of Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and discussed on the preparation of a realistic plan for the BMC area on February 8, 2023.

While speaking to the officials, the Mayor said, “The planning should all shades of the population in the city and line departments need to extend their support to prevent casualties. Water kiosks are required and regular water kiosks need to be ready by the time.

She also instructed to repair and ensure water ATM functionality, if any. To manage any heat cramps and related situation that has impact on city lives health centres and casualty management plan needs to be published to defend panic thoughts of citizens, she advised.

Referring the Mayor’s instruction, Commissioner told the subsection-wise plan in BMC and line departments’ preparatory need to be submitted soon. He stressed on the particular sect of population like masons and daily labour like people who work under the sun for their bread need to be checked. Instead of working in mid hour like 12 to 3 pm their working hour need to changed.

After having section wise plan an SOP will be prepared for citizen awareness. Area wise RWAs, SHGs and social organisations will be requested to support the initiative.

Mainstream media, social media and mid-media vehicles will be used to make people alert about any alarming situation and adopt preventive measures. He also suggested forming of a team to check food and water quality citing the views of the Mayor. As instructed, in a week concerned officers will share their plans to arrive at a final plan beforehand.