BMC delivers 21 oxygen concentrators at door-steps of Covid patients, Know how to book

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday delivered oxygen concentrators at the doorsteps of the needy, suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 21 concentrators were delivered today, which, were pre-booked by the citizens through a dedicated App. The App is developed by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

The doctors also explained the steps for the use of it and checked the oxygen level of the patients.

Srimanta Suar (44) from Satyanagar, who received the concentrator today is very happy that within two days of booking the machine has landed at his home.

“I am really thankful to the State Government and the urban local body for the great help as I am feeling breathlessness for past several days. Just after logging into the website I got a prompt call and today I am really proud feeling that the government system is really working,’’ he added.

How to Book a cylinder?

One has to register using his/her name and mobile number and validate his/her phone number using One Time Password (OTP).

After that he/she has to enter necessary details in booking form and click on ‘Book Now’.

After entering the details, the applicant will receive a confirmation via SMS when the booking is received.

Once the booking is accepted, the concentrator will be delivered to the applicant’s address on verification of provided ID proof.

One can also log in and check status of his/her booking using the ‘Login Option’. The App link is https://o2booking.sachetakapp.in/. It can be booked through State COVID Dashboard, State COVID Portal and App and Odisha COVID Dashboard App.

However, if one is using an oxygen concentrator for long hours, ensure that the room is well ventilated and there is constant flow of fresh air. Therefore, doors and windows need to be opened every now and then.