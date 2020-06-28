Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner(BMC) declared a section of Siripur area as “containment zone” to contain the spread of deadly Coronavirus.

First positive case in Laxmi Bazar Basti, Siripur was detected on June 17 with travel history from a hotspot area. After contact tracing and surveillance, eight more positive cases have been detected in the area.

BMC have declared Trinath Temple Chhaka to Airport Boundary as containment zone.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chowdhury has issued an order, no public will be allowed to come into the containment zone, and the inhabitants will be strictly at home.

All the shopping establishments, government and private institutions will be closed immediately located within the boundary of the containment zone.

BMC will provide supply of essentials and medicines in the containment area. In case of any requirement and emergency the inhabitants have been asked to call Helpline No 1929.