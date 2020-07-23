Bhubaneswar: Ganapati Basti in Nayapalli area has been declared as containment zone by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) after fresh 14 Covid-19 cases were reported from the locality on Wednesday.

The declared containment zone includes the areas of the Basti from Bairagi Charan Mission to Tarini Temple , from Tarini Temple to Annapurna Mandap of Bhaya Hata and then from Annapurna Mandap to Plot no-6/2 of Bairagi Charan Mission.

According to reports, a pregnant woman tested corona positive from the locality few days back, following which her family members, neighbours and other immediate contacts had been quarantined.

However, BMC identified 14 cases among them yesterday which include six males and eight females.

In order to control further spreading of the deadly virus in the locality and its nearby areas, the administration has sealed the area and banned people’s movement in the containment zone until further orders.

All the government and private offices on its premises have also been closed.

The shopping establishments of whatsoever nature has been closed in the area. However, the supply of essential commodities and medical requirements will be ensured by the administration, assured the BMC.