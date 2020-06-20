Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation(BMC) on Saturday declared the Dumduma area in Bhubaneswar as containment zone.

According to an order issued by the BMC, the Dumduma area has been declared as containment zone after several COVID19 positive cases detected from Subash Nagar Basti without any travel history for the last several days.

“The Municipal Commissioner have been designated as the empowered officer and authorized to enforce and implement various measures for containment of the spread of COVID-19 disease: And whereas, several positive cases of COVID-19 detected in Subash Nagar Basti, Dumduma of Bhubaneswar with no travel history and to contain any possible spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to make the affected are as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone,” said an order issued by the civic body.

Here is the complete order: