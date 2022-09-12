BMC Covid19 Update: Bhubaneswar registers 37 new positive cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 37 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 12, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,376. The recovered cases are 1,63,387. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 770. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 66.

Odisha has reported 194 new covid-19 positive cases for September 11. The Covid-19 cases including 22 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 115 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 79 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (40), followed by Cuttack (33) and Kalahandi (16). The cumulative tested cases are 33342872.

Similarly, Odisha has registered another 209 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 12. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,19,588. The highest recoveries were made in Khordha (68 cases) followed by Cuttack (27) and Sundargarh (21).