BMC Covid19 Update: 49 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 49 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 15, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,445. The recovered cases are 1,63,508. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 718. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 71.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24hrs under the BMC area on

15th September (till 9.00 am)

Odisha has registered another 234 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 15. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,20,450.

Odisha has reported 286 new covid-19 positive cases for September 14. The Covid-19 cases including 36 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 167 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 119 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Cuttack (66), Khurdha (51), followed by and Sundargarh (39). The cumulative tested cases are 33383707.