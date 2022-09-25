Covid 19 update Bhubaneswar
Representational Image: IANS

BMC Covid19 Update: 28 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

By Pratyay 0

Bhubaneswar: 28 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 25, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,780. The recovered cases are 1,63,961. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 600. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 51.

Today, the state has registered another 145 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,22,649.

Odisha has reported 211 new covid-19 positive cases for September 24. The total Covid-19 cases  included 26 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 123 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 88 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (36), Sundargarh (32),  followed by and Cuttack (27). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33515923.

You might also like
State

Covid 19 Recovery Odisha: 145 patients recover on September 25

State

Odisha: Wife killed, her husband & son critical as truck hits bike in Dhenkanal

Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces kill 2 infiltrating terrorists in Kupwara

Nation

Ankita Bhandari murder case: NH 58 blocked in protest, last rites held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.