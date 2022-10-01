Covid 19 update Bhubaneswar
Representational Image: IANS

BMC Covid19 Update: 22 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

By Pratyay 0 0

Bhubaneswar: 22 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 1, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,916. The recovered cases are 1,64,151. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 546. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 29.

Meanwhile, Odisha has registered another 197 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 1. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,23,843.

Odisha has reported 146 new covid-19 positive cases for September 30. The total Covid-19 cases  included 13 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 86 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 60 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (24), Puri (22), followed by Cuttack (17). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33589316.

You might also like
State

Covid 19 Recovery Odisha: 197 patients recover on October 1

State

Free Covid booster dose to continue in Odisha: Health Director Vijay Panigrahi

State

Odisha : Woman dies after being hit by speeding bike in Keonjhar

State

1150 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Khurda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.