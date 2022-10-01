BMC Covid19 Update: 22 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 22 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 1, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,916. The recovered cases are 1,64,151. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 546. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 29.

Meanwhile, Odisha has registered another 197 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 1. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,23,843.

Odisha has reported 146 new covid-19 positive cases for September 30. The total Covid-19 cases included 13 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 86 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 60 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (24), Puri (22), followed by Cuttack (17). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33589316.