BMC Covid19 Update: 21 new positive cases registered in Odisha’s capital

Bhubaneswar: 21 new cases of Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 2, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,937. The recovered cases are 1,64,171. The total number of deceased cases is 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 547. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 20.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 193 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 2. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,24,036.

Odisha has reported 131 new covid-19 positive cases for October 1. The total Covid-19 cases included 15 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 77 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 54 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (30), Sambalpur (14), followed by Sundargarh (12). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33600033.